More solons leave PDP-Laban to join Partido Federal ng Pilipinas, Lakas-CMD

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 15 2023 12:13 AM

Philippine House lawmakers are breaking off from the once-dominant PDP-Laban party of former President Rodrigo Duterte.

They are switching to the parties led by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Speaker Martin Romualdez.

But an ally of Vice President Sara Duterte said the administration's UniTeam coalition should not be disregarded. - The World Tonight, ANC, November 14, 2023
 
