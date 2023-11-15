Home > News Israeli forces raid Al Shifa hospital ABS-CBN News Posted at Nov 15 2023 11:53 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC The largest hospital in Gaza is breached by Israeli troops looking for Hamas militants and their hostages. The war in Gaza has spread to the West Bank, prompting Filipinos there to seek repatriation. - The World Tonight, ANC, November 15, 2023 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Related Videos ANC, The World Tonight, ANC promo, Israel, IsraelHamas Read More: ANC The World Tonight Israel Israel-Hamas war Gaza West Bank overseas Filipinos