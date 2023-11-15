Home  >  News

Israeli forces raid Al Shifa hospital

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 15 2023 11:53 PM

The largest hospital in Gaza is breached by Israeli troops looking for Hamas militants and their hostages.

The war in Gaza has spread to the West Bank, prompting Filipinos there to seek repatriation. - The World Tonight, ANC, November 15, 2023

