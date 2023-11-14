Home  >  News

DNA evidence found in SUV linked to Camilon's disappearance

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 15 2023 12:19 AM

Philippine authorities find in an abandoned vehicle DNA evidence that allegedly belongs to a beauty pageant candidate who has been missing for over a month now.

Four suspects, including a police officer, are facing kidnapping raps in connection with the candidate's disappearance. - The World Tonight, ANC, November 14, 2023
