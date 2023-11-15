Home  >  News

De Lima eyes filing raps vs ex-Pres. Duterte, ex-Justice chief Aguirre

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 15 2023 10:55 PM

Former Philippine senator Leila de Lima planned to file charges against individuals who were behind her allegedly wrongful detention.

They include former president Rodrigo Duterte and former justice chief Vitaliano Aguirre. - The World Tonight, ANC, November 15, 2023
