ACT Teachers Party-List Rep. France Castro on Wednesday said she hoped that former President Rodrigo Duterte would appear before a prosecutor who summoned him to respond to an accusation that he threatened to kill the lawmaker.



The subpoena -- dated October 27 but released to the media on Wednesday -- is part of an initial investigation into a criminal complaint for grave threat filed by Castro.

"Ang tanong ko nga, takot ba siya? Kapag hindi siya nagpakita, takot ba siyang humarap?" Castro told Teleradyo Serbisyo.

"So dapat harapin niya rin 'yung kaso. And I hope, kahit hindi naman siya dumating, magtutuloy-tuloy itong proseso ng hustisya," she added.

Quezon City Senior Assistant City Prosecutor Ulric Badiola issued a subpoena directing Duterte to “appear before the Office of the City Prosecutor, Justice Cecilia Muñoz Palma Building (Department of Justice), Elliptical Road, Quezon City” on Dec. 4 and 11, 2023 at 2:30 p.m.

The former president was also ordered to submit his counter-affidavit in response to the grave threats complaint filed by Castro, along with the affidavits of his witnesses and other supporting documents.

The prosecutor will decide if there is enough evidence to charge Duterte in court.

Castro alleged Duterte committed the crime of "grave threats" under the Cybercrime Prevention Act during an October 10 interview with local broadcaster SMNI.

Duterte gave on-air advice to his daughter, Vice President Sara Duterte, about how she could use intelligence and confidential funds allocated to her office and the education department, which she also heads.

“Pero ang una mong target d’yan [sa] intelligence fund mo, kayo, ikaw France, kayong mga Komunista ang gusto kong patayin,” he said.

Castro and 2 other Makabayan bloc representatives have been critical of Vice President Duterte’s confidential and intelligence funds — a request she withdrew earlier this month.

In her complaint, Castro said Duterte's threats were "factually baseless and clearly malicious", but she could not dismiss them as "figurative, joking, or otherwise benign".

Duterte was protected from prosecution when he was president, but now that he is an ordinary citizen he can be charged for alleged crimes committed in the Philippines.

His former chief presidential legal counsel Salvador Panelo told AFP that Duterte had been "ignoring" Castro's criminal complaint.

"He can waive his right to preliminary investigation if he wants," Panelo said, adding that Castro was only after publicity.

He said Duterte's comments about Castro were not a death threat, but "just an expression of desire".

— With a report from Agence France-Presse