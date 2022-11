Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA – A transport group on Tuesday called on the government to investigate the weekly changes in oil prices.

Speaking on TeleRadyo, Pasang Masda President Obet Martin noted that fuel prices usually only roll back by small amounts, but cost hikes are huge.

“Makikita natin ngayon ang pagbaba ng, ang diesel ay nag-rollback ng 30 centavos, ang gasolina tumaas ng 90 centavos kaya nakakalungkot itong mga nangyayaring ito. Parang niloloko na lang tayo nitong mga, ng mga producer natin ng oil eh,” he lamented.

Martin said changes in pump prices must be probed by the proper authorities.

“Kailangan aksyunan talaga, maging seryoso ang Department of Energy sa pag-iimbestiga, bakit ganyan? Ang rollback, manipis. Pagka nag-i-increase, P5, P4, P6, parang hindi fair. That must be investigated sa aking pananaw,” he said.

Martin said transport groups are set to meet with the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) at 10 a.m. on Tuesday to discuss their petition for petition for a ‘surge fee’—an additional P1 in fare prices—during rush hours.

--TeleRadyo, 15 November 2022