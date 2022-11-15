Percy Lapid case: Subpoena para sa suspendidong BuCor chief naisilbi na
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Nov 15 2022 09:32 PM
PatrolPH, Tagalog news, TV Patrol
- /video/news/11/15/22/sistema-ng-bucor-sa-health-care-ng-mga-inmate-dapat-ayusin
- /life/11/15/22/jimmy-alapag-lj-moreno-ink-deal-with-gushcloud
- /news/11/15/22/senate-minority-keen-on-realigning-confidential-funds-of-non-security-agencies
- /business/11/15/22/european-satellite-broadband-firms-join-forces
- /news/11/15/22/icym-pinoy-tsokolate-bumida-sa-chocolate-exposition-sa-paris