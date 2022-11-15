Home  >  News

Percy Lapid case: Subpoena para sa suspendidong BuCor chief naisilbi na

Posted at Nov 15 2022 09:32 PM

"Deemed served" o naisilbi na ang subpoena ng Department of Justice para kay suspendidong Bureau of Corrections chief Gerald Bantag para humarap siya sa imbestigasyon sa Percy Lapid case. Ito'y kahit wala sa kaniyang tahanan si Bantag. Nagpa-Patrol, Adrian Ayalin. TV Patrol, Martes, 15 Nobyembre 2022

