Remulla presents to UNHRC reforms by PH gov't to improve human rights situation

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 15 2022 10:43 PM

Several rights groups are unimpressed after Philippine justice secretary Jesus Remulla reports on the state of the nation's justice system to the United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva. Some UN member states believe the Philippine government is not doing enough to end a perceived culture of impunity in the country. - The World Tonight, ANC, November 15, 2022