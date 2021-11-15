Home  >  News

ANC

PH starts pilot run of face-to-face classes in select public schools

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 15 2021 10:53 PM

Watch more on iWantTFC

Students in select public schools across the Philippines return to their classrooms for the first time in nearly two years as the country begins the pilot implementation of face-to-face classes. - The World Tonight, ANC, November 15, 2021
Read More:  The World Tonight   ANC   DepEd   Department of Education   face-to-face classes   pilot test face-to-face classes  