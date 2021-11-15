Home  >  News

Duterte runs for senator, ends speculation of clash with Sara in VP race

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 15 2021 10:13 PM

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte filed his candidacy for senator, ending speculation he would run against his own daughter in the vice presidential race.

A human rights group sees Duterte's senatorial bid as an attempt to evade accountability for his deadly anti-drug campaign. - The World Tonight, ANC, November 15, 2021
 
