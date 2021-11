Watch more on iWantTFC

President Rodrigo Duterte later this Monday will announce whether or not the mandatory use of face shields would be scrapped, Malacañang said.

Duterte will make the announcement during his weekly national address "Talk to the People", his former spokesman Harry Roque said.

Several areas including Manila, Davao City, and Iloilo City earlier lifted the face shield requirement, even without the national government's decision, prompting questions on whether the move was valid.



Interior and Local Government Secretary Eduardo Año has been quoted as saying that mayors need not wait for the IATF decision before junking the face shield rule.

But Roque said on Tuesday, "Hindi po pupuwede kasing nagkakaniya-kaniya sa panahon ng pandemya."

"Siguro po kung hindi batas ang pinag-uusapan, respeto na lang po sa ating Presidente dahil lahat naman po ng desisyon ng IATF ay desisyon ng Presidente," he said in a press briefing.

(We cannot go our own ways during a pandemic. Perhaps if we are not talking about the law, just show respect to our President because all decisions of the IATF are the decisions of the IATF.)

"Paano ngayon susunod ang mga mamamayan kung mga mayor mismo ay hindi sumusunod?" added the official.

(How can citizens obey if mayors do not?)