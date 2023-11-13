Tropical depression weakens; Shear line, NE monsoon affect Luzon

Watch more on iWantTFC

A tropical depression spotted outside the Philippine area of responsibility has weakened into a low pressure area and may meander near its present position in the next 24 hours, weather bureau PAGASA said Tuesday.

As of 4 a.m., the LPA was estimated based on all available data at 1,620 km east of Southeastern Mindanao.

PAGASA said the LPA is forecast to move erratically "and may meander near or around its present position in the next 24 hours as it remains highly disorganized."

"Unfavorable environment may prevent this weather disturbance from significantly organizing during the same period," it added.

However, a slight improvement in the environmental conditions will allow this disturbance to reorganize and re-develop into a tropical depression, the wearher bureau said.

The system is forecast to accelerate towards the west or west northwestward and may enter PAR late Wednesday or early Thursday.

"Should the disturbance re-develop within or enter the PAR as a tropical depression, the domestic name 'Kabayan' will be assigned to it. Within the PAR, this weather system will continue tracking westward until Friday while slowly intensifying," PAGASA said.

Meanwhile, the interaction between this disturbance and a possible shear line related to the forecast surge of the Northeast Monsoon may result in heavy rainfall over the eastern portion of Mindanao beginning on Friday and over Bicol Region and most of Visayas (especially the eastern portion) beginning on Saturday.

The weather bureau said a shear line is affecting Southern Luzon while the northeast monsoon will affect Northern and Central Luzon Tuesday.

The Bicol Region, Quezon, Northern Samar, Eastern Samar, and Samar will experience cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms due to the Shear Line.

Cagayan Valley, Ilocos Norte, and Apayao will experience cloudy skies with rains due to the northeast monsoon.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country will experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms due to the Shear line.

