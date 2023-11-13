Home > News Supreme Court voids Senate's arrest, contempt order vs Pharmally executive, ex-presidential adviser ABS-CBN News Posted at Nov 14 2023 12:59 AM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC The Philippine Supreme Court nullified the contempt and arrest order of a Senate committee against a former presidential economic adviser and former Pharmally executive. The two were linked to an anonymous multi-billion peso procurement deal of COVID-19 test kits. - The World Tonight, ANC, November 13, 2023 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight, ANC promo, Read More: ANC The World Tonight Pharmally Supreme Court Senate