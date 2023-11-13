Home > News PH gov't urged to grant permanent residency to Palestinian spouses of Filipinos ABS-CBN News Posted at Nov 14 2023 01:12 AM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC More than two dozen Filipinos remain in Gaza. The Philippine government is working on their repatriation, including their Palestinian spouses. - The World Tonight, ANC, November 13, 2023 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Related Videos ANC, The World Tonight, ANC promo, Israel, IsraelHamas Read More: ANC The World Tonight Gaza Israel Israel-Hamas war overseas Filipinos