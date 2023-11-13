Home  >  News

PH gov't urged to grant permanent residency to Palestinian spouses of Filipinos

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 14 2023 01:12 AM

More than two dozen Filipinos remain in Gaza.

The Philippine government is working on their repatriation, including their Palestinian spouses. - The World Tonight, ANC, November 13, 2023

