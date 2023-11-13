Home  >  News

PH Coast Guard says it doesn't want to provoke anybody

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 14 2023 01:03 AM

Maritime security experts want the Philippines to rethink its strategies in protecting the West Philippine Sea against Chinese intrusions.

But the Philippine Coast Guard said it has no intention to militarize its response to maritime disputes. - The World Tonight, ANC, November 13, 2023
 
