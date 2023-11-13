Home > News Ex-PH senator De Lima allowed to post bail by Muntinlupa court ABS-CBN News Posted at Nov 14 2023 12:44 AM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Temporary freedom for detained former senator Leila de Lima after her detention for more than six years. The staunch critic of the bloody drug war of then president Rodrigo Duterte was allowed to post bail by a regional trial court handling her third and last drug case. - The World Tonight, ANC, November 13, 2023 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight, ANC promo Read More: ANC The World Tonight Leila de Lima bail Muntinlupa RTC