Ex-PH senator De Lima allowed to post bail by Muntinlupa court

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 14 2023 12:44 AM

Temporary freedom for detained former senator Leila de Lima after her detention for more than six years.

The staunch critic of the bloody drug war of then president Rodrigo Duterte was allowed to post bail by a regional trial court handling her third and last drug case. - The World Tonight, ANC, November 13, 2023
