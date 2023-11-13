Home  >  News

De Lima's political allies laud court's decision to grant bail to ex-senator

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 14 2023 12:52 AM

The international community lauded the court decision granting bail to Duterte drug war critic Leila de Lima.

However, a former senate president seeks accountability from ex-Duterte administration officials who were behind the filing of drug charges against the former senator. - The World Tonight, ANC, November 13, 2023
