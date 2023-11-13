Home > News De Lima's political allies laud court's decision to grant bail to ex-senator ABS-CBN News Posted at Nov 14 2023 12:52 AM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC The international community lauded the court decision granting bail to Duterte drug war critic Leila de Lima. However, a former senate president seeks accountability from ex-Duterte administration officials who were behind the filing of drug charges against the former senator. - The World Tonight, ANC, November 13, 2023 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight, ANC promo Read More: ANC The World Tonight Leila de Lima bail Rodrigo Duterte drug war