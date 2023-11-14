Home  >  News

De Lima eager to rebuild, reconnect with family and friends

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 14 2023 11:34 PM

Released on bail after nearly seven years in detention, former Philippine senator Leila de Lima looks forward to a homecoming with family and friends. - The World Tonight, ANC, November 14, 2023
