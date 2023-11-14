DA on rice prices: 'Dapat hindi lalampas ng P48/kilo'

Watch more on iWantTFC

Retail prices of locally milled rice should not exceed P48 a kilo, a Department of Agriculture spokesman said Tuesday.

Asec. Arnel de Mesa said prevailing prices of regular rice is at P41/kg while well-milled rice is at P45/kg as local harvest season continues.

"Hanggat mayroon tayong stock, dapat hindi lalampas ng 48 pesos," he said.

The Philippine Rice Research Institute (PhilRice) earler warned the Philippines wastes around P7.2 billion worth of rice annually, which was why they urged the public to only get what they could eat on the table.