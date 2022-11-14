Home  >  News

Forensic expert to begin autopsy of inmates this week

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 14 2022 11:15 PM

Watch more on iWantTFC

A Philippine senator calls for an overhaul of the Bureau of Corrections to address the myriad of controversies hounding the agency. - The World Tonight, ANC, November 14, 2022
Read More:  ANC   The World Tonight   Bureau of Corrections   person deprived of liberty   autopsy   forensics  