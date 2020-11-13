Home  >  News

Power, water supply yet be restored in thousands of homes after Ulysses

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 14 2020 05:52 AM

Thousands of homes in parts of the Philippines are still without electricity and water following the onslaught of Typhoon Ulysses.

As Alvin Elchico tells us, the water supply interruptions could last for one to two more days while electricity is aimed to be fully restored by Sunday. - The World Tonight, ANC, Nov. 13, 2020
 
