PH official death toll from Ulysses soars to 14, and counting

The official death toll from Typhoon Ulysses in the Philippines climbs to 14 but that number is expected to still rise as more reports of fatalities trickle in. The damage to infrastructure and livelihood is already pegged at billions of pesos as cities that have never seen massive floods in over a decade get a sense of deja vu. Sherrie Ann Torres has tonight's Top Story. - The World Tonight, ANC, Nov. 13, 2020