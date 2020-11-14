Mga residente ng Bagamanoc, Catanduanes nahihirapan dahil sa landslide
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Nov 14 2020 09:04 PM
PatrolPH, Tagalog News, TV Patrol, Catanduanes, Bagamanoc, landslide, Bagamanoc Catanduanes
- /news/11/14/20/kulang-na-tubig-hamon-para-sa-mga-naglilinis-sa-marikina-matapos-ang-baha
- /news/11/14/20/look-first-glimpse-of-inundated-tuguegarao-post-ulysses
- /spotlight/11/14/20/more-than-13-million-covid-19-deaths-worldwide-agence-tally
- /news/11/14/20/in-ulysses-aftermath-climate-change-must-be-taken-seriously-says-robredo
- /news/11/14/20/duterte-forgives-sinas-for-maanita-defends-his-appointment-as-pnp-chief