Home  >  News

TV Patrol

Mga residente ng Bagamanoc, Catanduanes nahihirapan dahil sa landslide

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 14 2020 09:04 PM

Watch also in iWantTFC

Humupa na ang baha na dala ng bagyong Ulysses sa Catanduanes. Pero nag-iwan ito ng landslide na nagpahirap sa mga residente ng Bagamanoc. Nagpa-Patrol, Jacque Manabat. TV Patrol, Sabado, 14 Nobyembre 2020 

Bisitahin ang Patrol.PH para sa iba pang mga balita.
Read More:  PatrolPH   Tagalog News   TV Patrol   Catanduanes   Bagamanoc   landslide   Bagamanoc Catanduanes  