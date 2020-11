Floodwaters reach roofs of houses along Cagayan River in Lallo town

Watch also in iWantTFC

MANILA - Around 8,000 people in Lallo, Cagayan were affected by massive floods in the province caused by rainfall from Ulysses and the northeastern monsoon (amihan).

Lallo Mayor Florence Oliver Pascual told ABS-CBN's TeleRadyo that the affected residents, including 2,600 families, were stuck in their homes due to severe flooding.

The deluge took place in at least 21 barangays in the municipality. Schools stand as evacuation centers as relief goods pour in for the displaced residents.

The mayor said residents living near Cagayan River had to leave their houses due to the depth of the floodwaters.

"Umaabot na rin po ng bubong po nila, lalong-lalo na 'yung mga malalapit sa Cagayan River. Sila po 'yung lubos na naapektuhan nitong pagtaas. Lahat po ng mga barangay along Cagayan River talagang hanggang bubong na po ang mga tubig po," he said.

Pascual called for food and medicine for the affected families.

Cagayan Gov. Manuel Mamba earlier noted that the Magat Dam's release of excess water after it reached critical level, "exacerbated" flooding in Cagayan province.

"Kaya ngayon po napakataas ng level ng Cagayan River," he told ABS-CBN's TeleRadyo.