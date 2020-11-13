Home  >  News

Floodwaters in Bulacan low-lying areas may subside in weeks

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 14 2020 05:36 AM

For residents in a low-lying village in Bulacan province, the storm's onslaught brings their normal lives to a grinding halt. As Jeff Canoy tells us, they worry about when they can resume their livelihoods as floodwaters may take weeks or even a month to completely recede. - The World Tonight, ANC, Nov. 13, 2020
