Dingalan, Aurora declares state of calamity after Ulysses onslaught
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Nov 14 2020 05:46 AM
ANC, The World Tonight, Dingalan, Aurora, state of calamity, Ulysses, Typhoon Ulysses, Aurora updates, Philippines, Philippines updates
- /video/news/11/14/20/power-water-supply-yet-be-restored-in-thousands-of-homes-after-ulysses
- /video/news/11/14/20/floodwaters-in-bulacan-low-lying-areas-may-subside-in-weeks
- /video/news/11/14/20/ph-official-death-toll-from-ulysses-soars-to-14-and-counting
- /overseas/11/14/20/biden-wins-white-house-with-306-electoral-votes-trump-at-232
- /video/news/11/14/20/floodwaters-reach-roofs-of-houses-along-cagayan-river-in-lallo-town