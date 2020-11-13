Home  >  News

Dingalan, Aurora declares state of calamity after Ulysses onslaught

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 14 2020 05:46 AM

The town of Dingalan in the province of Aurora declared a state of calamity after Typhoon Ulysses destroyed homes and boats that some residents use to earn a living. As Chiara Zambrano tells us, the local government is also appealing for help as it is running out of funds to support the community. - The World Tonight, ANC, Nov. 13, 2020
