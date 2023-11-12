Watch more on iWantTFC

A low pressure area (LPA) outside the country developed into a tropical depression on Monday morning, the state weather bureau said.

The cyclone was spotted 1,540 kilometers east of Mindanao at 10 a.m. It was packing maximum sustained winds of 45 kilometers per hour and 55 kph gusts, PAGASA said

Moving at 20 kph, the weather disturbance may enter the Philippine area by late Wednesday or early Thursday. It will be called Kabayan.

It will continue to strengthen as it moves northwest over the Philippine Sea. It could hit Samar on Saturday as a typhoon.



PAGASA weather forecaster Obet Badrina noted that past November and December storms crossed Visayas or Mindanao while some recurved towards Japan.

The new cyclone is not yet affecting any part of the country.

In the meantime, the shear line, where the cool and dry Amihan meets the warm and moist Pacific winds, will bring scattered rains in Aurora, Quezon, Bicol Region, and Northern Samar. Flooding and landslides are likely on occasions of moderate to heavy rains.

Gloomy skies with rains will also be experienced in Cagayan Valley and Apayao due to the northeast monsoon or amihan. Generally fair weather will prevail in Ilocos Region and the rest of Cordillera and Central Luzon but there may still be isolated light rains.

Small seacraft are not allowed to sail over the seaboards of Batanes, Cagayan including Babuyan Islands, Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, and La Union due to big waves generated by the strong amihan.

Meanwhile, Metro Manila and the rest of the country will experience hot weather with potential thunderstorms in the afternoon or evening.