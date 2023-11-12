LPA east of Mindanao may develop into a storm in 24 hours

Watch more on iWantTFC

A low pressure area (LPA) outside the country may develop into a tropical depression later Monday or Tuesday, state weather forecaster Robert Badrina said.

As of 3 a.m. of Monday, the LPA was located 1,400 km east of northeastern Mindanao.

It may enter the Philippine area of responsibility by Wednesday and will be assigned the local name Kabayan. It will be the first storm this November and the eleventh overall this year.

Badrina explained that the potential storm's forecast track and strength still cannot be ascertained as it remains a low pressure area. He noted, however, that past November and December storms crossed Visayas or Mindanao while some recurved towards Japan.

Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) late Sunday upgraded the system into a tropical depression and showed an initial northwestward track towards Eastern Visayas in the next five days. It also forecast that the system will intensify into a tropical storm by Monday evening

The weather disturbance is not yet affecting any part of the country.

The shear line, where the cool and dry Amihan meets the warm and moist Pacific winds, will bring scattered rains in Aurora, Quezon, Bicol Region, and Northern Samar. Flooding and landslides are likely on occasions of moderate to heavy rains.

Gloomy skies with rains will also be experienced in Cagayan Valley and Apayao due to the northeast monsoon or Amihan. Generally fair weather will prevail in Ilocos Region and the rest of Cordillera and Central Luzon but there may still be isolated light rains.

Small seacraft are not allowed to sail over the seaboards of Batanes, Cagayan including Babuyan Islands, Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, and La Union due to big waves generated by the strong Amihan.

Meanwhile, Metro Manila and the rest of the country will experience hot weather with potential thunderstorms in the afternoon or evening.