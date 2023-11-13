IN THE MOMENT: De Lima granted bail

Watch more on iWantTFC

Detained former senator Leila de Lima was granted bail on Monday, her lawyer said.

"Bail granted," Filibon Tacardon said in a message sent to reporters.

Outside the court, Tacardon told AFP: "We're ecstatic, happy. Ma'am (de Lima) cried."

De Lima, one of the most outspoken critics of former president Rodrigo Deterte and his deadly anti-drug war, has been in prison for nearly seven years on narcotics-related charges.

She says the three charges -- two of which have been dismissed -- were fabricated to silence her.

De Lima, 64, is accused of taking money from inmates inside the largest prison in the Philippines to allow them to sell drugs while she was the justice minister from 2010 to 2015.

Multiple witnesses, including prison gang bosses, died or recanted their testimonies, resulting in the dismissal of two charges against de Lima.

— With a report from Agence France-Presse

