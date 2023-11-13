Watch more on iWantTFC

Detained former Sen. Leila de Lima has arrived at the Muntinlupa Regional Trial Court Branch 204 Monday for a hearing on the last of three drug cases filed against her during the Duterte administration.

Video taken by ABS-CBN News showed De Lima being prayed for briefly by a priest as she emerged from a police van. She was then escorted by police officers into the court.

Supporters of the former senator have also gathered outside the court, shouting slogans of "Free Leila Now!"

De Lima had earlier been cleared of 2 other drug cases, which she said were forms of political persecution.

Before her arrest in 2017, De Lima had spent a decade investigating "death squad" killings allegedly orchestrated by Rodrigo Duterte during his time as Davao City mayor and in the early days of his 2016-2022 presidency.

She conducted the probes first while serving as the nation's human rights commissioner, then as justice secretary in the Aquino administration.

De Lima won a Senate seat in 2016, becoming one of the body's few opposition voices after Duterte's landslide victory. Duterte then accused her of running a drug trafficking ring.

Campaigning from behind bars, De Lima made a failed bid for re-election to the Senate last year.