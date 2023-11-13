Watch more on iWantTFC

Former senator Leila de Lima is expected to go back to her hometown in Camarines Sur to visit her mother as soon as she gets released from detention, her lawyer said Monday.

Speaking to Teleradyo Serbisyo, Atty. Filibon Tacardon said this was the former senator's first plan after being granted bail.

"Siya po ay talagang naghahandang bumalik ng Bicol para puntahan ang kaniyang mama. 'Yun nga lang 'yung detalye, hindi ko po alam," he said.

"Definitely uuwi at uuwi siya ng Bicol," Tacardon added.

As of around 4:25 p.m., Tacardon said they were still processing De Lima's release, but they were prepared with all the documents and the bail bond asked from them.

Tacardon said they have yet to talk to De Lima properly, as she was still very emotional following the decision.

He expressed hope that the grant of bail would pave the way for the court to dismiss the remaining case filed against De Lima.

"Kami naman ho ay naniniwala na dahil sa naging evaluation ng ating hukom tungkol sa mga naunang ebidensya, ito ay magiging daan na rin para mabasura," Tacardon said.

De Lima, who is facing the last of three drug cases filed against her during the Duterte administration, is set to be released after a Muntinlupa court granted her petition for bail.