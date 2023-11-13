De Lima: 'Sa wakas, makakalaya na po ako'

Watch more on iWantTFC

"Sa wakas, makakalaya na po ako."

Former senator Leila De Lima had this to say on Monday after she was granted bail, putting her a step closer to freedom after nearly seven years behind bars.

"For years, my whole being has been crying out for justice and freedom. For more than six long years, I’ve been praying, praying so hard for this day to come," De Lima told reporters.

"Napakasakit ang makulong ka na wala kang kasalanan, at ayaw ko pong mangyari ito sa iba. But I don't want to be sad or bitter today. This is a moment of triumphant joy and also thanksgiving."

De Lima, one of the most outspoken critics of former president Rodrigo Duterte and his deadly anti-drug war, was jailed on narcotics-related charges she says were fabricated to silence her.

De Lima was in court when the bail decision was announced. It was not immediately clear when she would walk free.

De Lima, 64, is accused of taking money from inmates inside the largest prison in the Philippines to allow them to sell drugs while she was justice minister from 2010 to 2015.

Multiple witnesses, including prison gang bosses, died or recanted their testimonies, resulting in the dismissal of two of the three charges against de Lima.

— With a report from Agence France-Presse