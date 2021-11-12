Home  >  News

THROWBACK: When vehicles are towed

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 13 2021 07:58 AM

"Failon Ngayon" looks into how the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority removes illegally parked vehicles that obstruct the roads. An official also explains how motorists can avoid having their cars towed. 
