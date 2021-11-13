Home  >  News

Mapayapang #Halalan2022 pangako ng mga bagong hepe ng AFP, PNP

Posted at Nov 13 2021 08:20 PM

Mapayapa at maayos na 2022 national elections ang pangako ng mga bagong-talagang hepe ng Philippine National Police at Armed Forces of the Philippines. Sabay na nagpalit ng liderato ang kapulisan at militar nitong Biyernes. Nagpa-Patrol, Rod Macenas. TV Patrol, Sabado, 13 Nobyembre 2021.

