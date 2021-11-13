Mapayapang #Halalan2022 pangako ng mga bagong hepe ng AFP, PNP
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Nov 13 2021 08:20 PM
PatrolPH, Tagalog News, TV Patrol, Halalan 2022
- /news/11/16/21/sotto-says-duterte-should-release-saln
- /entertainment/11/16/21/charlie-dizon-kabado-sa-pagganap-sa-viral-scandal
- /entertainment/11/16/21/watch-kd-estrada-turns-emotional-after-3rd-nomination
- /life/11/16/21/ph-bet-flies-to-thailand-for-miss-grand-international
- /news/11/16/21/pnp-to-adjust-security-plan-in-public-places-as-lockdowns-ease