Pag-IBIG offers loan to typhoon-hit members

Pag-IBIG Fund said Friday it was offering loans to help its members cope with the devastation brought by recent typhoons Rolly and Ulysses, which swamped large parts of Luzon.

The calamity loan program is open to Pag-IBIG members with 24 months in savings. They may borrow up to 80 percent of their Pag-IBIG savings, with a 3-month grace period, said PAG-IBIG President and CEO Acmad Rizaldy Moti.

