DPWH: Ulysses damaged at least P4.2 billion in infra

Posted at Nov 13 2020 01:10 PM | Updated as of Nov 13 2020 01:12 PM

(Video courtesy of the Office of the Presidential Spokesperson)

Typhoon Ulysses left at least P4.2 billion in damage to infrastructure, Public Works Secretary Mark Villar said Friday. As of 9 a.m., 52 road sections remained closed due to floods, debris, he added. 

