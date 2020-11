DOE eyes full power restoration in Metro Manila, nearby areas by Nov. 15

Watch also in iWantTFC

The Department of Energy said Friday it aims to restore electricity in all areas in Metro Manila, Batangay, Cavite, Bulacan and Laguna on Nov. 15, following the onslaught of typhoon Ulysses.

As of 6 a.m., some 501,000 houses do not have power in these areas, down from a peak of 1.9 million houses, said Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi.

"Ito pong Meralco, they have been doing their work. In fact, around 4,000 linemen of Meralco are performing 24/7. As early as Nov. 11, they are already restoring power in some areas na kayang i-restore (where they can restore)," he told reporters.

"Pero doon po sa mga baha, pagpasensyahan po muna ninyo at talagang kailangan din natin i-consider ang safety ng lahat, including the linemen," he added.

(But for those in flooded areas, please have a little patience because we need to consider the safety of everyone, including the linemen.)

