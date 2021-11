Watch more on iWantTFC

The Philippines will ban travelers from Faroe Islands and the Netherlands from Nov. 16 to 30, Malacañang said on Friday.

These "are the only two areas that are currently in the Red List," travelers from which are barred from entering the Philippines, said Palace spokesman Harry Roque.

Under guidelines from the inter-agency-task force on COVID-19, inbound travel of all persons coming from or who have been to Red List areas within the last 14 days prior to arrival to the Philippines shall be prohibited.

Only Filipinos returning to the country via government-initiated repatriation, non-government-initiated repatriation, and Bayanihan flights may be allowed entry, subject to testing and quarantine protocols.

Roque said the IATF also updated its "Green List" to include the following territories from Nov. 16 to 30.

Government earlier said inbound travelers from "green lanes" who had completed their COVID-19 vaccination were no longer required to undergo facility-based quarantine upon arriving in the Philippines, provided they present negative RT-PCR test results.

"All other countries, territories, and jurisdictions not included in the Green and Red lists are under the Yellow List," said Roque.

For fully vaccinated travelers under the "yellow" list, they will undergo facility-based quarantine until the release of a negative RT-PCR test taken on the fifth day. After which, they shall be required to undergo home quarantine until their tenth day, the IATF earlier said.