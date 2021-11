Watch more on iWantTFC

Government said on Friday it allowed group fitness activities in areas under COVID-19 Alert 2, which include Metro Manila.

"The recommendation to allow group activities for fitness studios, gyms, and venues for non-contact exercise and sports in areas under Alert Level 2 has been approved," Palace spokesman Harry Roque said in a statement.

"Zumba time na naman po," he added in a taped announcement.

(It's Zumba time again.)