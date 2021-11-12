Watch more on iWantTFC

Video Courtesy of PTV

The inter-agency task force on COVID-19 said on Friday it "adopted the proposed guidelines for the limited face-to-face training and assessment program" of the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA).

"As such, TESDA is allowed to conduct training and assessment from 50 percent to 100 percent venue capacity, subject to minimum public health standards in areas under Alert Levels 4 to 1," said task force and Malacañang spokesman Harry Roque.

"On the other hand, no face-to-face activities shall be allowed under Alert Level 5," he added.

No area in the country is currently under level 5.