PAGASA warns of heavy rainfall in Metro Manila, Calabarzon, Central Luzon

Metro Manila, Calabarzon, and Central Luzon will continue to experience heavy rainfall Thursday as Typhoon Ulysses moved inland, weather bureau PAGASA said in its latest weather bulletin.

In its 5 a.m. advisory, PAGASA said heavy to intense with at times torrential rains will affect Metro Manila, Calabarzon and Central Luzon until noon Wednesday.

"Moderate to heavy damage to infrastructure and vegetation is expected," it added.

"Destructive winds and heavy to intense with at times torrential rainfall associated with the region of inner rainbands and eyewall of the typhoon will be experienced over central and southern portions of Aurora, the northern portion of Quezon including Polillo Islands, Nueva Ecija, Bulacan, Tarlac, Pampanga, Pangasinan, Zambales, Bataan, Metro Manila, and Rizal within the next three hours."

PAGASA is forecasting moderate to heavy with at times intense rains over Cordillera Administrative Region, mainland Cagayan Valley, Babuyan Islands, Pangasinan, Marinduque, and the northern portion of Mindoro Provinces including Lubang Island. There will be light to moderate with at times heavy rains over Visayas and rest of Luzon.

ABS-CBN TeleRadyo, November 12, 2020