Ilang ahensiya ng Manila city gov't, naka 'high alert' para sa hagupit ng Ulysses

MAYNILA - Ilang ahensiya ng lokal na pamahalaan ng Maynila ang nasa "high-alert" para sa hagupit ng Bagyong Ulysses.

Ayon kay Manila Mayor Isko Moreno, na-deploy na at nasa high-alert status ang mga tauhan ng Manila Health Department, Manila disaster and risk reduction management office (MDRRMO), city engineering office, Manila Police District, at Manila Department of Social Welfare.

Ayon sa PAGASA, nag-landfall na ang bagyo sa malapit sa bayan ng Patnanungan sa Quezon nitong Miyerkoles alas 10:30 ng gabi.

Ang hangin malapit sa sentro ng bagyo ay may lakas na 140 kph habang may lakas na 195 kph ang bugso nito.

Ang Ulysses ang ika-21 na bagyo na pumasok sa Pilipinas ngayong taon.