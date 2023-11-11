Home > News WATCH: China fires water cannon on PH ship en route to Ayungin ABS-CBN News Posted at Nov 11 2023 05:24 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Video courtesy of the Philippine Coast Guard China Coast Guard vessel 5203 fired a water cannon on M/L Kalayaan in an attempt to change the route of the Philippine Navy-chartered supply boat. The Philippine vessel was on a resupply mission to BRP Sierra Madre in Ayungin Shoal on Friday. PH's partners voice support, concern after fresh Ayungin incident —Report from Bianca Dava, ABS-CBN News Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC promo, ANC Read More: China Coast Guard Philippine Coast Guard Ayungin Shoal