Home  >  News

WATCH: China fires water cannon on PH ship en route to Ayungin

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 11 2023 05:24 PM

Watch more on iWantTFC

Video courtesy of the Philippine Coast Guard

China Coast Guard vessel 5203 fired a water cannon on M/L Kalayaan in an attempt to change the route of the Philippine Navy-chartered supply boat.

The Philippine vessel was on a resupply mission to BRP Sierra Madre in Ayungin Shoal on Friday.

—Report from Bianca Dava, ABS-CBN News
Read More:  China Coast Guard   Philippine Coast Guard   Ayungin Shoal  