PH, Timor-Leste agree to strengthen bilateral ties

Pia Gutierrez, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 11 2023 01:16 AM

Timor-Leste President José Ramos-Horta wraps up his state visit to the Philippines with agreements to expand cooperation in economics and education. - The World Tonight, ANC, November 10, 2023
