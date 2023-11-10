Home > News PH, Timor-Leste agree to strengthen bilateral ties Pia Gutierrez, ABS-CBN News Posted at Nov 11 2023 01:16 AM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Timor-Leste President José Ramos-Horta wraps up his state visit to the Philippines with agreements to expand cooperation in economics and education. - The World Tonight, ANC, November 10, 2023 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight, ANC promo Read More: ANC The World Tonight Timor Leste bilateral ties diplomacy politics