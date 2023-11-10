Home > News Israel OKs daily pauses in Gaza assault vs Hamas ABS-CBN News Posted at Nov 11 2023 01:19 AM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Israel has agreed to daily humanitarian pauses in the fighting in northern Gaza to allow people to flee the besieged enclave. - The World Tonight, ANC, November 10, 2023 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Related Videos ANC, The World Tonight, ANC promo Read More: ANC The World Tonight Israel Palestine Hamas war conflict Gaza Gaza City Gaza Strip