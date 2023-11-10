Home  >  News

Israel OKs daily pauses in Gaza assault vs Hamas

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 11 2023 01:19 AM

Israel has agreed to daily humanitarian pauses in the fighting in northern Gaza to allow people to flee the besieged enclave. - The World Tonight, ANC, November 10, 2023

