Home  >  News

Chinese boats harass PH's resupply mission anew

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 11 2023 01:13 AM

Watch more on iWantTFC

The Philippines has filed a new diplomatic protest after its resupply mission to Ayungin shoal is again harassed by a water canon by Chinese ships. The Philippines said China's action belies its call for dialogue. - The World Tonight, ANC, November 10, 2023
Read More:  ANC   The World Tonight   China   Ayungin shoal   WPS   West Philippine Sea   Beijing  