Chinese boats harass PH's resupply mission anew
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Nov 11 2023 01:13 AM

The Philippines has filed a new diplomatic protest after its resupply mission to Ayungin shoal is again harassed by a water canon by Chinese ships. The Philippines said China's action belies its call for dialogue. - The World Tonight, ANC, November 10, 2023