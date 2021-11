Watch more on iWantTFC

The Philippines has vaccinated about 30 million of its 109 million population against COVID-19, government said on Thursday.

Authorities have administered some 66.8 million COVID-19 shots, of which around 36.3 million were first jabs, said Palace spokesman Harry Roque.

At least 30,479,917 people or 39.51 percent of target recipients have completed the vaccination as of Wednesday, he said in a press briefing.

Government on Wednesday alone administered 1,052,600 vaccine doses, added the official.



In Metro Manila, 100 percent of the target population or 9.8 million individuals have received their first jab, Roque said.

Another 8.9 million people were fully vaccinated in the capital region, according to his slideshow.