The public should wait for government's decision on whether or not holidays would be declared during a 3-day COVID-19 vaccination drive towards the end of November, Malacañang earlier said.

Government eyes vaccinating some 15 million Filipinos during the Nov. 29 to Dec. 1 campaign, officials earlier said.

Asked if these dates would be holidays, Palace spokesman Harry Roque said, "Inaasikaso po kung anong magiging desisyon ng Office of the President tungkol d’yan."

(The Office of the President is taking care of what the decision on that will be.)

"Hintayin na lang po natin ang anunsyo galing sa Palasyo," he said in a press briefing.

(Let us just wait for the announcement from the Palace.)

He noted that Bonifacio Day on Nov. 30 is a regular holiday.