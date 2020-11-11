Home  >  News

Provinces reeling from onslaught of 'Rolly' face wrath of new typhoon

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 11 2020 10:49 PM

Parts of the Philippines that have yet to recover from the onslaught of the world's most powerful storm for 2020 are again on edge as a new typhoon threatens, yet again, to leave a trail of destruction in these provinces.

Typhoon Ulysses has already prompted pre-emptive evacuations and storm surge warnings. - The World Tonight, ANC, November 11, 2020
 
