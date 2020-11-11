Home  >  News

New PNP chief Sinas wants public to 'move on' from his mañanita controversy

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 11 2020 10:55 PM

New Philippine police chief Debold Sinas wants the public to move on from his highly controversial birthday party in May, despite a ban on mass gatherings.

He vows to prove his critics wrong and do his best as President Rodrigo Duterte orders him to double down on his bloody anti-narcotics campaign. - The World Tonight, ANC, November 11, 2020
